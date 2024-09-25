Xponance Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after buying an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DoorDash by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,490,000 after purchasing an additional 964,860 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $92,937,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in DoorDash by 595.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,830,000 after purchasing an additional 763,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,367,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,367,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,057 shares of company stock worth $34,570,133. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $141.68 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

