Xponance Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $70,498,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,031,000 after purchasing an additional 147,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,966.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 133,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,951,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110,886 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $210.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.53 and its 200-day moving average is $203.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.07%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

