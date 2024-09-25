Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 159 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.78.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $266.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $189.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $272.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

