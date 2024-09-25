Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 286 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,074,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day moving average is $147.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $163.31.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

