First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 4.8% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $16,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

