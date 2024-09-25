Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Position Increased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after acquiring an additional 363,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares during the period.

VCR opened at $342.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $247.52 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.07 and its 200-day moving average is $312.12.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

