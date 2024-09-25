Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.14 and a 200-day moving average of $134.70. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $144.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.