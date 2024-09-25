Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned 18.62% of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 170,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $5,266,000.

Get First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MMSC opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 million, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.

About First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (MMSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that utilizes a multi-manager approach to provide exposure to small-cap US growth stocks. MMSC was launched on Oct 13, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.