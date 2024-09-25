Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after buying an additional 582,123 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 979.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 102,798 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,819,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 601.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $210.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $211.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.10.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

