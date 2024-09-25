Unisphere Establishment Sells 9,500 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Unisphere Establishment cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $227.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.24 and its 200 day moving average is $216.85.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

