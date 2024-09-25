Head to Head Comparison: Energy Fuels (UUUU) and Its Peers

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Energy Fuels to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -27.23% -6.56% -6.24% Energy Fuels Competitors 2.78% 24.52% 4.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Energy Fuels and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50 Energy Fuels Competitors 247 1132 1523 17 2.45

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Energy Fuels presently has a consensus target price of $8.58, suggesting a potential upside of 55.21%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 19.97%. Given Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than its rivals.

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels’ rivals have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Fuels and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $37.93 million $99.86 million -80.13 Energy Fuels Competitors $2.24 billion $273.83 million 3.99

Energy Fuels’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Energy Fuels rivals beat Energy Fuels on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

