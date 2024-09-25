Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $219.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $222.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

