Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 228.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after purchasing an additional 417,352 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 739,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 402,084 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $8,700,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 36.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,664.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,664.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $456,470.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,065 shares of company stock worth $23,777,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.3 %

DOCU stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.