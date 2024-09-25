1,749 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after buying an additional 552,893 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $125.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $126.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average of $113.94. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.