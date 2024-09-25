Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for 0.9% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.6 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $371.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.03. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.13 and a twelve month high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.