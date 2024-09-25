Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 38,620 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $28,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $52,130,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 239,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 156,755 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,982,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,058,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.29. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

