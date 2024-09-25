Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,119 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 2.48% of Progyny worth $63,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Progyny’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs cut Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PGNY

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.