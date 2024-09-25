Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,559 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Trex worth $37,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Trex by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,563,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Trex by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Up 0.2 %

Trex stock opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on TREX

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.