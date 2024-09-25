Fred Alger Management LLC Has $44.73 Million Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,815 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ON worth $44,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,916,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $7,398,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ON by 805.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ON by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded ON to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.24.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

