Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $37,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

