Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,952 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.53% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $41,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 227,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 115,092 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,341,000 after acquiring an additional 229,995 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of ASND opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

