Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 186 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.25% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $29,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.80.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,074,887. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $111.41 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.84.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

