Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 720.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,080 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $32,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $10,766,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 110,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $45,400.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,386 shares of company stock valued at $770,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 2.6 %

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $60.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

