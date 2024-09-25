Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 33,758 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 578,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $43,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 1,127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 77,229 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the second quarter worth $17,397,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Nuvalent in the second quarter valued at $14,793,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Nuvalent by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $159,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $159,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,629 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,758. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NUVL opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

