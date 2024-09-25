Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 111,624 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,952,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,624 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $54,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.1% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $457,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $522,377.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $457,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,173.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,897,118 shares of company stock worth $247,319,596. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWAN opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWAN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

