Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Increases By 550.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 550.9% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROBT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 621.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 33,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

