Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the August 31st total of 405,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Stock Down 11.8 %

SEEL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,960,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,651. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SEEL Free Report ) by 284.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,351 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 2.58% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

