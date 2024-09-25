Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the August 31st total of 317,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 366,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sidus Space Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SIDU stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 46,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,650. Sidus Space has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $18.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 133.67% and a negative net margin of 355.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sidus Space Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sidus Space stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sidus Space, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SIDU Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 4.78% of Sidus Space at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

