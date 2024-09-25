Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK) Short Interest Update

Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 4,266.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Smartkem

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smartkem stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 9.35% of Smartkem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Smartkem alerts:

Smartkem Stock Down 1.9 %

SMTK stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56. Smartkem has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

About Smartkem

Smartkem ( NASDAQ:SMTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

SmartKem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops materials and processes used to make organic thin-film (OTFT) transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronics. The company offers TRUFLEX semiconductor and dielectric inks, which uses low temperature printing processes to make transistors for the display industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.