First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Up 180.0% in September

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

