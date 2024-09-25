SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW) Short Interest Down 85.8% in September

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the August 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 184,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

NASDAQ SKGRW remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Wednesday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,241. SK Growth Opportunities has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

