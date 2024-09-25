Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $808,000 in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $450,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 117,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BNY opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.