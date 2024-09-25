Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 94,544 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 94,544 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Transcat worth $70,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Transcat by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.45 and a twelve month high of $147.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

