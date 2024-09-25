Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,087,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,947 shares during the quarter. Vertex accounts for 0.7% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $147,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VERX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 145,246 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 1,517.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $9,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ VERX opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $40.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 934.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 3.20%. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VERX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VERX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $895,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,654.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $895,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,654.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at $39,875,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,699,900 shares of company stock worth $64,107,653 in the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.