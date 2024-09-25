Fred Alger Management LLC Has $90.96 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92,006 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of SPS Commerce worth $90,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $195.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.91. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.96 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,735 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

