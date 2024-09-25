Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $972,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 88,804 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Increases Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

