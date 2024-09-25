Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 692,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 51,828 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CXE opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

