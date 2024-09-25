Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 63,546 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Whitebox Advisors LLC reduced its position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,546 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextNav were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NextNav by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 9.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 19.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextNav during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav Stock Performance

Shares of NN stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 134.05% and a negative net margin of 2,181.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other NextNav news, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 125,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,490,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,176.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextNav news, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $866,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,490,213 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,176.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 100,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $692,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,365,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,367,273.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Profile

(Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.