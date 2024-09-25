Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $97,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after acquiring an additional 217,008 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 421.7% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,920,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after buying an additional 65,672 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Agilysys by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,543.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $25,405.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,834 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,543.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,441,345.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,212. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $114.70. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGYS. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

