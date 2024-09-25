DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Raised by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,167,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,035 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $120,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,402,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,647 shares of company stock worth $18,811,071. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

