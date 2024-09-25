Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 104,941 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,941 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Casella Waste Systems worth $111,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $109.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.00, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CWST. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.