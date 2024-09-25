Fred Alger Management LLC Has $83.63 Million Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,919,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 373,982 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 6.18% of PROS worth $83,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PROS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PROS by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

PROS stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

