Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 201,066 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $198,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.65.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

