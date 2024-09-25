Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 65,151 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 687,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,151 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $84,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth about $5,925,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 238,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at $408,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $166.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.55. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $167.76. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

