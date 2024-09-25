Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,055 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

