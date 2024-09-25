Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $267,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,160,463.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,495,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,160,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $186,994.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,908 shares of company stock worth $7,373,459. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.68.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

