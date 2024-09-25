Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 54,371 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,371 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,081,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 255,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,436,000.

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

