NBW Capital LLC Grows Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,824 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,009,000 after buying an additional 713,519 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,012,000 after acquiring an additional 257,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,161,000 after purchasing an additional 267,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.7% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 988,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,249,000 after purchasing an additional 208,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

