NBW Capital LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Palomar makes up about 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $602,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Palomar by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,407,000 after buying an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Palomar by 1,940.6% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,745 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,261 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $1,126,450.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $1,126,450.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,266 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.00. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $100.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

