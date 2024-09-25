NBW Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

NBW Capital LLC cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises about 2.3% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Mplx by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

